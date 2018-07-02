Two to be proud of

IT’S not only The Henley College that can boast an England rugby player among its alumni with Alec Hepburn —the Oratory can too.

Danny Cipriani, who made his first England start in a decade on Saturday, is a former student of the Woodcote boys’ school.

The fly-half was instrumental is England’s 25-10 win over South Africa in the third test in Cape Town, executing a kick for Jonny May to score the winning try.

Hepburn, who also attended Gillotts School, made his England debut in this year’s Six Nations.