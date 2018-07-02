Tailors add off the peg blazers

A FIRM of tailors which specialises in bespoke rowing blazers has launched an online “ready to wear” collection.

Collier & Robinson, which is based at Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road, has created a British “capsule” concept for women, men and children.

The collection includes blazers and chinos as well as accessories. All its clothing is handmade.

Kristie Robinson, the founder and creative director, said she wanted to appeal to people who enjoy wearing formal, quintessentially British pieces.

She said: “We are delighted to launch our inaugural capsule range, so whether you are relaxing on a beautiful slipper launch on the river on a hot summer’s evening, or with friends at the Henley Royal Regatta, Wimbledon or Goodwood, we’ll have you covered, we’ll have you looking your very best.”

Since 2003, Collier & Robinson has been the supplier to more than 300 rowing clubs worldwide.

For more information and to see the collection, visit www.collierandrobinson.co.uk