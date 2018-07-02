Burnt food

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Monday, 02 July 2018
FIREFIGHTERS cleared smoke from a flat in Henley after cooking was left unattended.
Crews were called to the property on the corner of Reading Road and Friday Street at about 7.30pm on Sunday.
They used a ladder to look inside the flat above Lloyds Bank before breaking in via the front door and using a fan to clear the smoke.
02 July 2018
