Students win £500 for business idea of GCSE tutoring service

BUSINESS students at The Henley College pitched ideas in a Dragons Den-style presentation afternoon.

The suggestions included a GCSE tutoring service, a designer shoe cleaning business and a soft play centre.

Three groups from the college’s BTEC business course were chosen to present their ideas to members of Henley Town Council.

The “dragons” included Councillors Sam Evans, Donna Crook and Jane Smewing as well as Mayoress Anna Lambert. They had to consider criteria including product design and innovation, viability, promotional ideas and the students’ presentation skills.

The finalists had been chosen at an earlier judging round by James Lingard, general manager of Tesco in Slough, Neeru Badyal, checkout team manager, Rebecca Stafford, media strategy and partnership manager, Councillor Crook and Hannah McPhee, programme leader for business level two. The students had to come up with an idea for a business which could be run inside the Tesco branch in Slough, which has worked in partnership with the college students this year.

The winners were a team comprising James Moss, Joshua Richardson, Kai Drummond and Ibrahim Khayam.

Their business idea was called Elite Training, which offered a tutoring service for English language, English literature and maths for secondary school pupils preparing for GCSEs. They received a prize of £500, donated by Tesco Slough.

The first runners-up were Wiktoria Kubinska, Felix Ratcliffe and Tyler Hagger for Crystal Clean, a drop-off shoe cleaning service that focused on premium brands.

The second runners-up were Ardjan Canameti, Dzesika Januskiewicz and Julia Alve for Dream Land, a soft play and party centre. Swapna Jare, lead tutor for arts and business at the college, said it was extremely difficult to pick a winner.

She said: “We are extremely proud of our students who put in a considerable amount of hard work in finishing their presentations to a high standard.

“Ideas ranged from dog-grooming and shoe-cleaning businesses to tuition classes, not forgetting a unique concept of sleep-pods.

“The ‘dragons’ had their work cut out!”