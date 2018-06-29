Summer fireworks saved

THIS year’s Henley summer fireworks have been saved.

Organisers have now raised almost all of the £12,000 required to stage the display which is held on the Saturday evening of Henley Royal Regatta.

They had warned it may not go ahead due to a lack of funds and launched an appeal to raise half of the money through the Henley Standard.

Richard Reed, one of the fund-raisers said he was delighted that the display, which dates back 125 years, would now go ahead.

He said: “Since last week there’s been an awful lot more donations so thanks to the generosity of the people of the town and the readers of the Standard they have helped us achieve almost all the £12,000.

“We have got a couple of pledges still to come in and if there are any issues we’ll cover the shortfall. Whatever happens the fireworks will go ahead.

“Anymore donations that come over that period over that amount will go towards next year’s display.

“I’m delighted – it’s been a hell of a slog, it really has, but in the end it’s all for the good.

“I’m a big fan of tradition and this has been a tradition that goes back more than 120 years and I think all the effort to save it was worth it.

“It’s a lovely tradition and so popular — my 97-year-old mother remembers these fireworks when she was a little girl. From almost every bedroom window in town you can see the fireworks.

“The bridge is a wonderful vantage point and all the way along the river.”

Mr Reed and town councillor Will Hamilton, who has also helped fund-raise, received two donations for £1,000 each, as well as another for £500 from Peter Adams, from Petersfield in Hampshire, who lived with his family in Albert Road in the Fifties.

They also thanked Connie Butt, of River Terrace, Henley who raised £150 from bucket collections around the town.

Councillor Hamilton said: “I’m absolutely delighted because the good people of Henley have been very generous. A lot of them have again been very generous and myself and Richard have worked very hard to make it happen and we’re delighted where we’ve got to.

“We have raised £12,000 now three years running. It’s a huge effort but we just work together.

“We have come across some very generous people in the town who have decided that the fireworks are for everyone and have supported them.”

He said he become involved in the fundraising effort when he was deputy mayor in 2016/17 and added: “I knew the fireworks had gone on and I enjoyed them, as every family does, because they are inclusive.

“Having done it one year, I did it the next and I’ve carried on doing what I know is good for the town – that’s why I’ve set my heart to making sure it happens.”

Fantastic Fireworks is due to give the display on land owned by the Crockett family at Sham Hill, near Remenham.

The display was previously held for several years at Meadows Farm, off Marlow Road, on land owned by Billy Pinches, who then sold the land and left the area.

There will be a series of pink fireworks in the finale over Leander Club to celebrate its bicentenary this year.

You can still donate by paying directly into Lloyds Bank in Henley or electronically to “Henley Fireworks Fund”, account number 18827960, sort code 30-80-54.