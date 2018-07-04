Henley Royal Regatta 2018: Day 1

9.20am:

Henley Rowing Club "B" beat The American School in London by one and three-quarter lengths in a time of seven minutes in the Fawley Challenge Cup.

James Swinburn, 16, of Western Road, Henley, said: "We went off hard and got about three quarters of a length up but they started to push us back so we had to stay relaxed and focused.

"We were expecting more windy conditions but they were the best we have had at Henley for a while. It is nice to race in the morning because it is cooler."

He added: "Next we are racing an under-18s crew, which finished third at the National Schools' Regatta so it is unklikely we are going to beat them but we are going to give it our best shot."

---

WE are now just minutes away from the start of this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

A total of 83 races will take place today (Wednesday), starting at 9am, with five-minute intervals between each.

The final race before the lunchtime interval is in the Fawley Challenge Cup at 12.20pm. Racing will then recommence at 2pm.

The tea interval follows the 4.25pm race in the Wyfold Challenge Cup. Racing will then recommence at 5.30pm.

Henley Rowing Club’s “B” crew will be taking to the water at 9.10am in the Fawley Challenge Cup against The American School in London.

The boat, which comprises Ed Roy, James Swinburn and Euan Turnell, who all live in Henley, and Seth O’Connor, from Maidenhead, came through qualifying on Friday.

There are high hopes for the teenagers in the competition after they won gold at this year’s National Schools’ Regatta at Dorney Lake in May.

Leander Club, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, is competing in the Thames Challenge Cup at 9.35am against Leeds Rowing Club.

The club has won 199 trophies since it first won the Grand Challenge Cup in 1840.

The Oratory School in Woodcote will compete in the Princess Elizabeth Cup at 11.05am against Westminster School.

It is the first time the independent school has entered the event in five years and comes off the back of wins at the Ball Cup and Reading Amateur Regatta.

The crew, which is coached by ex-GB oarsman Tom Burton, comprises Henry Stone, Sam Machin, Edward Tritton, Josh Bisdee, Jude Parris, Lukas Haitzmann, Tom Bateman and Louis Kibble.

Upper Thames Rowing Club are in action at 11.15am in the Wyfold Challenge Cup against Rex Boat Club.

At 11.50am Leander Club’s development crew, known as Star and Arrow, will face St Paul’s School in the Fawley Challenge Cup.

After lunch, Mountclair Mounties Rowing Club, USA, face Upper Thames Rowing Club at 3.35pm in the Thames Challenge Cup.

Five minutes later (3.40pm) Shiplake College take on Nottingham University in the Temple Challenge Cup.

This J16 eight qualified for the event on Friday having picked up gold at the National Schools’ Regatta in May.

The crew comprises Seb Hjortland-Marks, Sydney Burnand, Joshua Wombwell, Robert Humphris, Marcus Coulter, Rhys Ash, Matthew Waller, Ben Brockway and cox Tom Wilkinson.

Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning face Brunswick School, USA, in the Princess Elizabeth Cup at 7.10pm.

Their crew comprises year 12 and 13 students Marcus Corbin, Charlie Bryce, Louison Thepaut, Ben Freeman, John Morgan, Ryan Jones, Jacob Parrington, Max Ashwanden and cox Fred Bryce.

They finished sixth at this year’s schools’ head and qualified for the “C” final at the National Schools’ Regatta. They were runners-up in the Metropolitan Cup to Winchester College.

The penultimate race of the day pits Shiplake College against Stowe Sculling Club in the Princess Elizabeth Cup at 7.35pm.

The crew has had a successful season winning bronze at the National Schools’ Regatta and finishing second at the schools’ head.

The school’s first VIII comprises James Haskins, Marcus Brown, Dom Brown, Fred Peck, Oli Newton, Richard Adams, Alastair Holbrough, Ethan Caldeira and cox Jacob Kirby.

More than half this crew joined the school in years 7 and 9 and Marcus, Dom and Jacob have all represented Great Britain this year or last year.

Elsewhere, race 28 (11.40am) sees Eton College face Hampton School in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup.

Eton were semi-finalists in the same event last year while half of Hampton’s crew won a bronze in the Championship Coxed Fours at Dorney in May.

In race 37 (2.05pm) Kingston Rowing Club “B” meet Thames Rowing Club “A” in the Thames Challenge Cup. Thames has won this event twice in the last three years.

Unusually, the Remenham Challenge Cup for women’s eights begins today and at 3.30pm the University of Washington are up against the Tideway Scullers School, who won the Club Eights event at Henley Women’s Regatta two weeks ago.