Henley Royal Regatta 2018: Day 2

9am:

Leander Club beat Itchen Imperial Rowing Club by two and a quarter lengths in a time of six minutes and 43 seconds in the Thames Challenge Cup.

Crew member Tom Wiblin, 19, said: "I thought it was a good race - the only way to describe it would be 'job done'. We did what we needed to do.

"We had a good start, got off well, and didn't let them come back. It is a good building block for tomorrow. We have had two races now of a similar standard but obviously it is going to get harder.

"I was pleased with the manner of out victory but credit to Itchen Imperial, they also had a good race, but the focus was for us to pace ourselves and get the victory."

---

SO here we are on day two of this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Thursday will see the next round of some events while others have their first races.

The Britannia, Visitors’, Goblets, Diamond Sculls, Diamond Sculls, Diamond Jubilee and Prince of Wales contests all begin today.

Leander Club will race in the Thames Cup against Itchen Imperial Rowing Club at 8.35am.

A composite crew comprising athletes from Leander Club and Upper Thames Rowing Club face an Edinburgh University and Oxford Brookes crew in the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup at 10.05am.

Leander Club are in action again in the Fawley Challenge Cup against Monmouth Comprehensive School at 10.15am.

Its development crew, Star and Arrow, which comprises students from The Henley College race for the second time in this year’s Fawley Challenge Cup. They are up against Maidenhead Rowing Club at 11.10am.

Henley Rowing Club’s “A” crew are also in action in the Fawley Challenge Cup and face Claires Court School at 12.10pm.

This is immediately followed by a Leander Club and Army Rowing Club composite against another crew from Leander Club in the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup at 12.15am.

The final race of the morning session begins at 12.20pm which is followed by the lunch interval. Racing will recommence at 2pm.

Shiplake College are back in action at 2.10pm in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup against Brunswick School, USA.

Henley Rowing Club “A” will then face Latymer Upper School “D” in the Jubilee Challenge Cup at 2.20pm.

A local clash between Leander Club and Upper Thames Rowing Club in the Visitors’ Challenge Cup follows at 3.10pm.

Harry Glenister, who became the first person in history to win all three quadruple scull events at Henley, is back in action for Leander in the Goblets. He is racing with George Rossiter against Fisher and Jackson at 3.15pm.

Henley Rowing Club’s “B” crew then face Westminster School in the Fawley Challenge Cup at 3.45pm.

The tea interval follows the 4.20pm race in the Thames Challenge Cup and racing will recommence at 5.30pm.

Upper Thames Rowing Club then face Upper Yarra, Australia, in the Wyfold Challenge Cup at 5.50pm.

Keep following the Henley Standard live blog for results and reaction throughout today.