Staff raise £25,000 for hospice charity with adventure challenge

STAFF from Invesco UK in Henley raised £24,885 for Helen and Douglas House.

The 15 employees took part in a 36-hour survival challenge on a remote, inhospitable and windswept Welsh island.

The had to complete a series of challenges which tested their physical, mental and teamwork skills.

They built their own shelter and fire, designed weapons to fend off creatures and learnt how to navigate the rugged terrain.

Each participant had a fund-raising target of £500 which they exceeded by a long way, raising a total of £12,442 which was matched by the Invesco Cares Foundation and Mace Foundation.

This was one of a number of fund-raising events, including a Thames challenge involving a kayak, cycle and run, that the company has organised to raise money for the hospice in Oxford which helps local families with terminally ill children and young adults.

Nicola Wilson, from the charity, said: “I would like to say a huge thank-you to the team from Invesco. All the participants really threw themselves into this challenge.”

Participant Kevin Gant said: “I wanted to do something which would take me out of my comfort zone.

“This event definitely did that and I learned some very useful skills and found the experience incredibly rewarding and enjoyable.”