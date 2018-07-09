Church gig

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
WATLINGTON Concert Band will perform with the Ayr Paris Band from Canada at St Leonard’s Church on July 31 at 7.30pm.
Tickets willl be available on the door or in advance from The Granary.
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say