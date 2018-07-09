Inventor misses out

A WOMAN from Henley narrowly missed out on an inventors award.

Caryn Moberly, 57, of St Mark’s Road, designed and built a “seating stick”, a lightweight walking stick which turns into a seat for disabled people.

She was a finalist for the charity Remap’s Carpenter Award, which is for valuable but simple designs.

Mrs Moberly was beaten to the prize by Mike Banks, from Derby, who created an electric wheeled chair to be used on a narrow boat.