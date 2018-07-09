Monday, 09 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Inventor misses out

A WOMAN from Henley narrowly missed out on an inventors award.

Caryn Moberly, 57, of St Mark’s Road, designed and built a “seating stick”, a lightweight walking stick which turns into a seat for disabled people.

She was a finalist for the charity Remap’s Carpenter Award, which is for valuable but simple designs.

Mrs Moberly was beaten to the prize by Mike Banks, from Derby, who created an electric wheeled chair to be used on a narrow boat.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33