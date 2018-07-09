New house is 3ft too high, says neighbour

A MAN claims a new house being built near his home in Henley is up to 3ft too high.

Andrew Gadsby, of Western Road, said he first noticed the problem when the first floor of the two-and-a-half storey property in Cromwell Road went up.

Speaking at a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee, he said: “The levels were very different to that drawn on the approved plans. Each storey seems to be adding about 30cm. It’s 80 to 90cm higher than the roofline shown on the streetscape.”

The plans for the five-bedroom house were recommended for refusal by the town council on the grounds of overdevelopment, character, scale and bulk but were approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Mr Gadsby first raised his concerns with the district council in March after building work had begun. He asked planning officers to visit the site and issue a notice to prevent any further work taking place until the height had been reduced.

The council’s enforcement team investigated but found no “discrepancies” had been identified with the build, including the height of the house, and closed the case.

Mr Gadsby said he didn’t accept the council’s findings.

He said: “The key concern that I and my neighbours reported to planning enforcement was regarding the height of the build versus the approved plans.

“The window height of every storey as well as the roof line are higher than the neighbours in Cromwell Road. The difficulty I have is that I cannot measure the levels as I cannot gain access to the site.”

Mr Gadsby asked the committee to support him, which it agreed to. Chairman Ken Arlett said the house appeared to be higher than it should be.

He added: “As we did vote against this application as a town council, I think we should write to the district council showing our concern and to support Mr Gadsby.”

Meanwhile, plans to extend a house in Park Road, Henley, have upset neighbours.

They say the application for the ground and first floor extensions would create an “incongruous and unacceptable” form of development.

Neighbour William Shine told the committee that he was speaking on behalf of seven residents who objected.

He said the extensions would mean the loss of a two-bedroom property whn they were needed in the town, adding: “These small homes do not lend themselves to aggrandisement.”

The committee agreed to object on the grounds that the plans were overintensive and out of character and the district council will make a final decision by July 18.