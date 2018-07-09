Charity cruise

THE Thames Valley branch of the Lord’s Taverners has relaunched and is seeking new members.

It has been revived by Peter Kay, who runs Kidby’s Sheds in Sonning Common, after several defunct years.

The charity works to improve the lives of disadvantaged and disabled young people through sport and recreation.

It is hosting a river cruise fund-raiser tomorrow (Saturday). Tickets costs £95, which includes free car parking, a buffet meal and music. For more information, email kidmorekays@

gmail.com