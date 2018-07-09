Monday, 09 July 2018

Disabled bays

TWO new disabled parking bays are to be created in Henley.

A consultation on the new bays in Gainsborough Crescent and Park Road and the removal of one in Luker Avenue is now under way.

Comments should be made no later than next Friday to the traffic and road safety team, Oxfordshire County Council, County Hall, New Road, Oxford, OX1 1ND.

