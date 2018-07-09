Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
SINGER Rita Ora will be pampered when she appears at the Henley Festival next week. The organisers posted a picture online of a goodie bag for her from the White Company containing a robe, slippers and candles.
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say