New call for memorial

Monday, 09 July 2018
A HENLEY councillor has again asked for a room at Townlands Memorial Hospital to be named after a former mayor.
Terry Buckett, who was councillor from 1995 until his death in 2009 and was Mayor twice, led a campaign to save the old hospital in 2005.
A room at the £10 million hospital off York Road, which opened in 2016, is already named after Maurice Tate, a Henley man and chafrity fund-raiser who died after a car crash.
Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett says Mr Buckett should also be recognised for his efforts.
He will write to Roger Dickinson, chairman of the Townlands Stakeholder Reference Group and lay vice-chairman of the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group.
09 July 2018
