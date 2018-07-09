Patients satisfied with treatment at hospital

ALMOST every patient at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley is satisfied with their treatment.

New figures show that 456 people were referred to the hospital’s rapid access care unit in the year to March 31 and the unit delivered a total of 2,159 patient “contacts”.

Seventy-per cent of referrals were made by GPs with 11 per cent by community health professionals such as district nurses with the rest by paramedics, Sue Ryder and intermediate care beds.

At least 95 per cent of patients attending the unit went home on the same day and less than three per cent needed to be transferred to an acute hospital.

The unit received an average satisfaction rating of 4.95 out of 5 from patients over the last six months, according to the figures presented to the Townlands Stakeholder Reference Group.

Activity at the hospital’s minor injury unit have remained consistent with 7,738 visits in the year to May 31 compared with 6,062 in the year to March 31 2017.

The only exception was in May when the patient contacts totalled a record 722.

At the neighbouring Chilterns Court Care Centre, where there are 11 short stay nursing beds, there were 58 admissions and 57 discharges between October and March.

Forty-three people stayed less than 28 days with an average stay of 9.3 days and 14 people staying more than 28 days with an average of 61.3 days. The overall average stay was 22.1 days. Four of the 57 discharges were delayed.

Town councillor Ian Reissmann, chairman of the Townlands Steering Group and a member of the stakeholder group, said: “The unit does appear to have been a great success. I think everyone involved in establishing it should be congratulated.”

Meanwhile, Dr Peter Rhead has been appointed to the consultant vacancy at Townlands and will start on August 20.

He will be working three days a week at the rapid access care unit and two days a week at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

He will join current part-time consultant Dr Victoria Britton and full-time associate specialist Dr Alison Espley to provide medical cover at the unit.