College agrees to new tennis court repairs

Monday, 09 July 2018
THREE tennis courts used by Henley Tennis Club are to be refurbished.
The club leases five courts, off Tilebarn Close, from The Henley College. Three are in a poor condition with cracks and holes in the playing surface so the college has agreed to repairs with the costs being split.
Club chairman and head coach Colin Main said: “We have established a good and productive working arrangement with the college.
“We have found a mutually beneficial way forward to allow us to invest in the tennis club facilities with the college’s approval and with a safety net of extended funds in any lease buy-back request. The aim is to get contractors in this month to resurface three of the courts. To make the most use of the upgraded facilities we really need to have floodlights.
“Our next project will be to work with the college to obtain planning permission to allow us to install these as soon as possible.”
Principal Satwant Deol said: “I’m pleased that we’ve had a positive and productive meeting with the chairman of the tennis club where proposals to allow investment in the existing tennis facilities have been discussed and agreed.
“We look forward to further discussions with the club in the months ahead.”
