Signs to be redesigned

TWO businesses in Henley have been urged to redesign their proposed new signs.

Santander in Duke Street wants to replace its existing white cut vinyl letters and a logo on its fascia and a projecting sign with new vinyl letters and a logo.

Phase Eight in Hart Street wants an illuminated fascia sign and a non-illuminated hanging sign, which would be made from timber, acrylic and brass.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee said these would be in breach of the town’s shopfront design guide and that the signs should be made of wood only.