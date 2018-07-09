Family tea party raises £500 for charity

AN afternoon tea party held at the Christ Church Centre in Henley raised more than £500 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

About 40 people attended the event, including Mayoress Anna Lambert and Deputy Mayoress Dorothy Arlett.

The centre’s cook Donna Pritchett made cakes for the visitors to enjoy. Bob Young, from Tilehurst, Reading, who cared for his wife when she had dementia, read a poem and soprano Bethany Cox sang.

There were also activities for children, including colouring and face-painting, and a raffle.

Centre manager Vanessa Bird said: “Since Bluebells closed down we have been trying to do a bit more to help people with dementia.

“We have set up the memory café and we thought we’d hold this tea for the Alzheimer’s Society.

“It was very successful. It was a family day and we had young children and grandparents. I was really pleased with the amount raised.”