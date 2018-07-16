Monday, 16 July 2018

Gillotts pupils claim titles to show they are true all-rounders

PUPILS from Gillotts School in Henley have triumphed in rounders, hockey and netball this year.

The year 10 girls claimed the county rounders championships last week. Competing against schools from across all of Oxfordshire, playing eight games, they retained their title for the fourth year. The girl teams at the school had already won the South Oxfordshire Area Championships for hockey, also for the fourth year running, in addition to the County Netball Championships this year for the first time.

Head of PE, Hayley Rogers, was delighted with the girls’ performance. She said: “I am so proud of this achievement.”

Later this year, for the first time, the Gillotts hockey and rugby teams will be going on tour in Italy.

