Monday, 16 July 2018

Development manager wins third award

THE project manager for McCarthy & Stone’s Albert Court development in Reading Road, Henley, has receive a pride in the job quality award from the National House Builders’ Council.

It is the third time that Gary Pullen has won the award, which recognises site managers across the country who are at the top of their profession and creating homes of an outstandingly high standard.

He was one of 450 winners out of about 16,000 site managers.

Each one was assessed in areas including technical knowledge, consistency in the build process, leadership and organisational skills.

Mr Pullen said: “At McCarthy & Stone, quality and attention to detail are embedded in the company culture and everyone works together to deliver a completed development that we can all be incredibly proud of.

“It is a privilege to be at the helm of the construction team during the build programme and I’m honoured to have now received this award.”

He previously won the award for Kings Place at Fleetin 2015 and Swift House in Maidenhead in 2017.

