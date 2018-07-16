Ooops, I’ve dropped the cup...

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Monday, 16 July 2018
MEMBERS of Thames Rowing Club won’t forget prize-giving at this year’s Henley Royal Regatta for more than just their two victories.
The club’s eight picked up the Thames Challenge Cup and the coxed four the Britannia Challenge Cup.
A member of the latter crew became overexcited and thrust the trophy into the air, not realising it was in three parts, and sent the base crashing to the ground with a loud bang.
After a gasp from the crowd and a few sideways glances from his clubmates, he was able to retrieve the wayward piece of silverware.
Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave told the crew: “Celebrate well, guys — that’s expensive!”
16 July 2018
More News:
Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Cable firm should clean pavements, says resident
A MAN has complained that pavements near his home ... [more]
All kinds of music at community choir’s summer concert
MORE than 100 people took part in Nottakwire’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say