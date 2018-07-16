Ooops, I’ve dropped the cup...

MEMBERS of Thames Rowing Club won’t forget prize-giving at this year’s Henley Royal Regatta for more than just their two victories.

The club’s eight picked up the Thames Challenge Cup and the coxed four the Britannia Challenge Cup.

A member of the latter crew became overexcited and thrust the trophy into the air, not realising it was in three parts, and sent the base crashing to the ground with a loud bang.

After a gasp from the crowd and a few sideways glances from his clubmates, he was able to retrieve the wayward piece of silverware.

Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave told the crew: “Celebrate well, guys — that’s expensive!”