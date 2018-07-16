Monday, 16 July 2018

Chairman joins congregation

MORE than 150 people attended the Henley Royal Regatta church service.

Scores of rowers, supporters, regatta officials and the Mayor of Henley Glen Lambert and his wife Anna attended the service at St Mary’s Church on Sunday morning,

It was conducted by the Rev John Croton, associate priest at Christ Church, Reading. The congregation sang three hymns and regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave gave the lesson from the gospel of Mark. There were prayers for the town of Henley and for the regatta.

The sermon was given by Rev Canon Adrian Daffern, assistant archdeacon of Dorchester and rector and area dean of Woodstock. Athletes from St John’s High School in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, took the collection.

The service finished with the congregation singing the national anthem.

