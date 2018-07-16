Missing ‘i’

EAGLE-EYED rowing enthusiasts may have spotted an error on some of the winners’ caps presented at the prize-giving ceremony.

The caps, which are new this year, bear the regatta logo and the name of the relevant trophy.

But the Leander coxless four who won the Visitors’ Challenge Cup all have a unique version thanks to spelling error.

Their caps, seen here worn by stroke James Stanhope, say they won “The Vistors’ Challenge Cup 2018”.