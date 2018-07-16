Raising awareness of signs and dangers of depression

THE Charlie Waller Memorial Trust helps young people with depression.

The trust is named after a man who, unknown to his family, was suffering from depression when he took his own life in 1997. He was only 28.

Its aim is to increase awareness of the signs and the dangers of depression among young people and to encourage those who may be depressed to seek help.

It also encourages those that are well to pick up the symptoms in others and persuade them to get help.

The trust began in Henley but is now based in Thatcham and its chairman is Charlie’s father Sir Mark Waller.

He hopes the three-year partnership with the festival will help raise the trust’s profile and income in order to expand its work.

Sir Mark says: “We have been supporters of the Henley Festival for some years and have a lot of friends in Henley. We were absolutely thrilled when they asked us to be partners.

“We went into 271 schools in the first quarter of this year and that’s an expensive exercise. We don’t get any government funding and we’re entirely dependent on raising money through fund-raising events or things like this.”

He says the trust tries to educate young people on how important it is to stay mentally well and to spot the signs if people are unwell.

Sir Mark says: “Charlie was 28 and we discovered after he died that he had been suffering from depression which he wasn’t talking about and nobody was recognising.

“The pressures that are on young people now have really increased the problem and it really is now a very serious problem.

“But things have changed in the 20 years that the charity has existed. When we started we would have to hammer on the doors of schools to let us in and now they are hammering on our doors.”

Chief executive Clare Stafford said: “It’s really important for people to understand what we do. Getting that message across and maintaining wellbeing, particularly for children and young people, is crucial.

“We cover a number of areas — we work with universities and further education colleges, we do some work with GPs, we support them, and increasingly we go into the workplace. The importance of work is something that can protect your mental health but if it’s not a good working environment it can be detrimental.

“We’re quite broad, but with a real focus on young people. Prevention is obviously key but spotting things early is really important.

“Our particular plan at the moment is to increase our work with schools and colleges.

“As well as looking at the mental health and wellbeing of the children, staff are really important — teachers are under quite a deal of pressure.

“Parents are coming through as a really crucial group – they are in the front line of this. We’re talking to other charities to see how can we support other parents who have a son or daughter who is struggling.

“We really need to make sure that young people get the support they need.”

For more information, visit www.cwmt.org.uk