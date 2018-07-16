Monday, 16 July 2018

Homework

HENLEY MP John Howell presented petitions to Parliament on behalf of people who chose to teach their children at home.

The petitions call on the Government to introduce a complaints procedure and to consult with home-educating parents in the same way it does with councils.

Mr Howell said: “I do not think they are asking too much.”

