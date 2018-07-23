Monday, 23 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School staff complete Moonwalk for charity

School staff complete Moonwalk for charity

STAFF at Rupert House School in Henley raised more than £4,500 for Breast Cancer Research after completing the 26.3-mile Moonwalk across London.  

Teacher Susie Newman said: “We thoroughly enjoyed the experience and felt it was a big achievement. It was wonderful to support and encourage each other throughout what was a long night and we developed a real camaraderie.

“It was hard work but worth it knowing how much money we had raised for such a worthy cause. For both of these reasons it was very emotional crossing that finishing line.

“Would we do it again? Ask us when the aches and blisters have subsided!”

Pictured are Mrs Newman, assistant teachers Michelle Stirling, Angela Burns and Olivia Lamb and headteacher Clare Lynas

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33