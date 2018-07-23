School staff complete Moonwalk for charity

STAFF at Rupert House School in Henley raised more than £4,500 for Breast Cancer Research after completing the 26.3-mile Moonwalk across London.

Teacher Susie Newman said: “We thoroughly enjoyed the experience and felt it was a big achievement. It was wonderful to support and encourage each other throughout what was a long night and we developed a real camaraderie.

“It was hard work but worth it knowing how much money we had raised for such a worthy cause. For both of these reasons it was very emotional crossing that finishing line.

“Would we do it again? Ask us when the aches and blisters have subsided!”

Pictured are Mrs Newman, assistant teachers Michelle Stirling, Angela Burns and Olivia Lamb and headteacher Clare Lynas