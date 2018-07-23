Work in progress

Monday, 23 July 2018

I’VE always said that there are some of the nicest people living in Henley.

One resident in New Street has proven my point by putting up a sign apologising for one of their damaged window frames.

The wooden frame appears to have rotted slightly, but the homeowner is set on keeping up appearances.

A note in the window with an arrow pointing to the damage reads: “Sorry about this, awaiting builders.”

As Oliver Brett, of Henley-based search marketing agency Screaming Frog, wrote on Twitter: “Only in Henley.”

