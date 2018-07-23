Work in progress

I’VE always said that there are some of the nicest people living in Henley.

One resident in New Street has proven my point by putting up a sign apologising for one of their damaged window frames.

The wooden frame appears to have rotted slightly, but the homeowner is set on keeping up appearances.

A note in the window with an arrow pointing to the damage reads: “Sorry about this, awaiting builders.”

As Oliver Brett, of Henley-based search marketing agency Screaming Frog, wrote on Twitter: “Only in Henley.”