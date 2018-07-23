Cafe brewing

REFURBISHMENT is well underway at the former Maison Blanc café premises in Henley.

It has been taken over by coffee shop chain Harris + Hoole and is expected to open next month.

The unit on the corner of Hart Street and Duke Street has been closed since March last year when Maison Blanc closed following months of uncertainty over its future.

It first opened in 2009 at the former Toni & Guy hairdressing salon.