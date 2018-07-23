Name change

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
A HENLEY restaurant has changed name.
Rajus Tandoori, in Reading Road, is now called Bombay Diner and the old blue frontage has been repainted orange.
23 July 2018
More News:
Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Tribute events to singer George raise £10,000 for two charities
FANS of George Michael raised more than £10,000 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say