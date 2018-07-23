Tractor rides at president’s party

ABOUT 250 people enjoyed tractor rides and dinner as part of the Henley Show’s annual president’s party.

The guests, who were all members of the Henley and District Agricultural Association, assembled at White Pond Farm in Stonor and were greeted by youngsters from Henley’s Army cadets then loaded onto trailers and given tours of the 520-acre estate by local tractor owners.

They stopped several times to see sights including a crop sprayer in action, hay being baled and a wild flower meadow before returning for a drinks reception in the barn hosted by owner Simon Stracey, who was elected president in February. He replaces the Hon Richard Parker, the ninth Earl of Macclesfield.

Guests then filed through to the orchard and enjoyed dinner at long tables beneath a marquee. Emily Rait, of Blue Tin Produce in Ipsden, served them local sausages with mash and vegetables and Oxfordshire apple crumble with cream. Afterwards they enjoyed more trailer rides as the sun set.

Mr Stracey’s wife Lindy said: “It went so incredibly well. The weather was perfect and we attracted a wonderful and friendly crowd. There was a lovely atmosphere and people enjoyed sitting down and getting to know one another over dinner.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who helped us as we could not have done it without them.”