Pensioner completes computer course

A PENSIONER from Nettlebed successfully completed two computer courses at The Henley College.
Norman Gibson, 74, carried out the part-time beginners’ and advanced lessons in the evening.
He is a member of Nettlebed Parish Council and leads the Henley branch of Parkinson’s UK, a group which supports the community with free, informal meetings and activities for people affected by Parkinson’s.
It was this work with the charity that prompted Norman to enrol in the computing courses.
He said: “I now do a lot of my accounting and admin in Excel and it has improved my workflow greatly.
“I have learned a lot of practical computer skills that I put into practice on a daily basis and would certainly do more courses at The Henley College — I just need to find the time!”
