Monday, 30 July 2018

Choir raise £2,000 for children’s centre

ALMOST £2,000 has been presented to the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley by the Shiplake Community Choir.

The money was raised from ticket sales and a bucket collection at a concert called “Wonderful Tonight” staged by the the choir and the Ferio Saxophone Quartet.

Louise Rapple Moore, who founded the choir and is head of careers at Shiplake College, said the concert, which took place last month at Christ Church in Reading Road, raised £1,950.

The programme of popular music from the choir included The Best of Bond Film Music and Rodgers & Hammerstein on Broadway.

Mrs Rapple Moore said: “It’s really important that carers and families get respite from the very valuable and very difficult jobs they are doing and their children or the people they are looking after can come somewhere they are safe and happy.”

She also thanked Shiplake College for subsidising the event.

Paul Barrett, the centre’s chairman of trustees, said: “We never expected to get so much from the concert. It will go towards running costs because that’s the most difficult money to come by.”

