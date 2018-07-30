Monday, 30 July 2018

Walk for loved ones

SUE Ryder’s third annual Forget-Me-Not Walk will be held on September 16.

The charity is inviting everyone to join them at the grounds of its hospice in Nettlebed in celebrating the lives of those who are gone but not forgotten.

There will be a 5km route suitable for children and families and a 10km route for more confident walkers.

Tickets are £25 for a family, £10 for adults and £5 for children and spaces are limited.

For more information, call (01491) 641384 ext 246 or visit www.sueryder.org/nbforgetmenotwalk

