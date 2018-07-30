Walk for loved ones

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
SUE Ryder’s third annual Forget-Me-Not Walk will be held on September 16.
The charity is inviting everyone to join them at the grounds of its hospice in Nettlebed in celebrating the lives of those who are gone but not forgotten.
There will be a 5km route suitable for children and families and a 10km route for more confident walkers.
Tickets are £25 for a family, £10 for adults and £5 for children and spaces are limited.
For more information, call (01491) 641384 ext 246 or visit www.sueryder.org/nbforgetmenotwalk
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say