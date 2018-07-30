Roadside flowerbed

PLANS to beautify an entrance to Henley are progressing.

People living in Northfield End and Bell Street want to improve the grass and planting on the green near the mini-roundabout by creating shrub beds and carrying out landscaping.

They also want to relocate some of the road signs and conceal the back of another by planting an evergreen tree.

Helen Gaynor, of Bell Street, told a meeting of the town council’s open and green spaces sub-committee that residents wanted something “smart and tidy” they could help maintain.

Horticultural park warden Kyle Dowling suggested having a large flower bed at this stage before considering a second one in the future.

The committee backed the recommendation and work will be carried out in liaison with the Northfield End Residents Group, the town clerk and the sub-committee chairwoman.

It also agreed the parks service and residents group should trial looking after the bed until May 2019.