Take in historical sites en route to reserve that’s teeming with life

IT is a fine morning and as I prepare to go walking once again I notice that there are still some small mallard ducklings and moorhen chicks on the pond at Emmer Green at the bottom of my garden. There is a menacing heron lurking in the shadows but some enchanting dragonflies are darting about.

I’m on my way to Goring so I head on foot towards Gravel Hill, now blocked to through traffic but still a lovely old narrow way that leads to the last area with housing for some while, Shepherds Lane. It emerges on to the A4074 and after a brief detour southwards I cross this busy road and stroll down the footpath past Blagrave Farm.

Crossing Jacksons Lane I walk across a section of Caversham Heath Golf Course towards Noke End, a now vanished hamlet with few signs of former habitation barring a few wells and some bricks here and there. There are some fine oak trees here and once there were quail (Coturnix coturnix) in the fields around here but sadly not to be heard or seen today. They are strange little game birds that prefer to scurry about rather than take flight when startled. Thankfully, yellowhammers (Emberiza citrinella) with their distinctive song are audible.

Continuing through Park Wood towards Mapledurham I stop by a monument therein. I’ve always presumed that the figure aloft represents Dionysus (the ancient Greek god of wine) but can’t be sure. So onwards to Mapledurham itself with its famous Elizabethan house (much featured in films and television programmes) and the only current working mill on the Thames which incidentally is featured on the rock band Black Sabbath’s first album sleeve (1970)!

I take a right by the former post office and after a short distance encounter the White House, reportedly once the local pub. From here I head towards Whitchurch via a thorny, rugged chalky lane and pass Hardwick House with its glorious woods to the north.

There are some tremendous old wild service trees here and the curious remains of an “ice house”. Was it used or was it just built as a folly?

There is also a stud farm with splendid stables and sadly a real tennis court which is in a state of disrepair. I encounter a tiny little pony in a paddock just beyond.

Before reaching Whitchurch I pass Boze Down, the site of a once ancient hillfort. Hounds-tongue grows here (Cynoglossum officinale), a member of the borage family with small maroon flowers which thrives on the local chalk grassland. An elevated roadside path leads to the B471. One must be careful crossing this road to gain the bridleway that passes Coombe Park towards my destination.

As I close in on Goring, the path takes a sudden dip, rises again past some fine trees and hugs the Thames. Here at Hartslock Wood is a chalk cliff at the river’s edge, the only one of its kind along the Thames’s length. As the path progresses I stop at a Second World War pillbox, think about the past and move on to Hattonhill Shaw. Here on the right and past a sweep of yew trees a steep flight of steps leads to Hartslock nature reserve.

It is well worth a visit, the views are wonderful and at this time of year marjoram is abundant. Monkey orchids (Orchis simia) and white helleborine (Cephalanthera damasonium) have finished flowering now alas but there are so many other plants and butterflies that inhabit this wonderful spot that they are nearly impossible to enumerate.

Returning down the steps to river level I walk the last mile into Goring past Gatehampton where I decide to view the river and take in its scent before some lunch. At the end of another fine day I decide to get the train home.