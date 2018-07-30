Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
Monday, 30 July 2018
OUTDOOR gym equipment in Henley is set to be unveiled in September.
The town council wants to install five or six exercise stations around the edge of the Makins recreation ground off Greys Road.
It has agreed to spend up to £10,000 on the project and applied for a grant of the same amount from South Oxfordshire District Council.
30 July 2018
