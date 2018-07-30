Monday, 30 July 2018

Boat naming

A NEW boat will be unveiled by the Henley Dragons tomorrow (Saturday).

The naming ceremony will take place at Hobbs of Henley in Station Road at 7pm.

Henley Dragon Boat Club officially formed in 1991. In 2003 it merged with the Eyot Centre, off Wargrave Road, where it is based.

Henley Dragons race in the BDA National League and some members also represent Great Britain.

