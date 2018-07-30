Boat naming

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
A NEW boat will be unveiled by the Henley Dragons tomorrow (Saturday).
The naming ceremony will take place at Hobbs of Henley in Station Road at 7pm.
Henley Dragon Boat Club officially formed in 1991. In 2003 it merged with the Eyot Centre, off Wargrave Road, where it is based.
Henley Dragons race in the BDA National League and some members also represent Great Britain.
More News:
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
