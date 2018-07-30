Milliner makes Mrs May's day... again

MILLINER Liz Felix has surely now secured the title of “hatmaker to the Prime Minister”.

Theresa May wore another of Mrs Felix’s creations, this time to a service to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the RAF at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday last week.

Mrs Felix, who runs Liz Felix Millinery in Reading Road, said Mrs May popped into her shop about six weeks ago to pick out the hat.

She said: “She was looking for something that was versatile, that wouldn’t cover her face too much and was easy to wear.

“It’s a slightly quirky hat and when it was in the shop lots of people loved it and I had lots of comments about it. It was lovely that she chose that one.”

The navy hat features quills and a large fine brush rosette with a large button in the middle.

Mrs Felix has previously made a hat for Mrs May which she wore at a Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in 2016.

In October 2015, she made a red sinamay and felt hat which Mrs May wore when, as Home Secretary, she joined the Queen and then Prime Minister David Cameron to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping during a state visit.

She also made her a white hat with a rounded crown, downturned wide brim and an orange silk flower to wear on at Henley Royal Regatta in 2016.

Mrs Felix added: “She doesn’t buy masses of them and this one is quite versitile so she’ll be able to wear it in the future.

“I’ve been quite pleased with the comments I’ve seen.”