Tennis ace ran clinic

Monday, 30 July 2018
YOU won’t read it on her Wikipedia profile but Brazilian tennis ace Maria Bueno once played at Watlington Tennis Club.
Bueno, who died last month aged 78, ran a tennis clinic followed by a Q&A at the club in 1986, according to the Watlington Times parish magazine.
In total she won 19 Grand Slam titles – seven in women’s singles, including three at Wimbledon, 11 in women’s doubles, and one in mixed doubles.
30 July 2018
