Branching out

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy has expanded.

It has acquired Clarkslegal LLP’s private client business, to make it one of the largest private client teams in the region.

The firm’s expertise includes advising on wills and estate planning, tax and trusts, probate, lasting powers of attorney and Court of Protection and capacity matters.

