Post practice

A BALLSHOOT game is to be moved from Freemans Meadow to Makins recreation ground in Henley.

The town council’s open and green spaces sub-committee received a request from a resident to install a netball post at Makins, off Greys Road, to allow his daughter, her friends and other players to practice their shooting.

It would have cost about £100 but the committee agreed instead to move the ballshoot.