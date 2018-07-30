Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
AN area of grass near Badgemore School in Henley will be left unmown to allow wildflowers to grow.
It is hoped the verge, which is opposite the school in Hop Gardens, will complement the wildlife area within the grounds.
A temporary notice will be put up to explain the move.
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say