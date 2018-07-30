Monday, 30 July 2018

Heat warning

A LEVEL three heatwave alert was in force in the county this week, meaning the sustained hot weather poses a significant risk to the health of the young, sick and elderly.

The highest recorded temperature was 30.7C at Benson and Oxfordshire County Council has issued advice on how to look out for the symptoms of heatstroke.

For more information, visit http://news.oxfordshire
.gov.uk

