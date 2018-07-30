Parents help school’s fund reach £30,000

A FUND launched by a Henley school to offset budget cuts has beaten the £30,000 mark.

Gillotts School said last year it had been asked by parents if they could contribute as it was set to lose out under the Government’s new funding formula.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton campaigned against proposed changes to the formula last year which would have seen Gillotts and other secondaries in South Oxfordshire lose money.

The Government backed down, promising an increase of at least 0.5 per cent per pupil in the next financial year for every school plus one per cent the next year and a £110,000 lump sum.

However, Ms Darnton said this was not enough to make up for years of under-investment in the face of rising costs and the removal of the public sector pay cap.

The latest edition of the school’s newsletter said: “We anticipate that, by August 31, you will have donated the amazing total of £30,975. We will spend the funds on ensuring all curriculum subjects are well resourced.”