Monday, 30 July 2018

Baptism request

HENLEY Town Council has received a request to hold a baptism in the River Thames at Mill Meadows.

Amar Alkhamesi, of the Mandaean Association, has written to the council asking for permission saying the organisation would like to hold the baptism on August 12 for 40 to 60 people.

Members of the council’s open and green spaces sub-committee had no objection in principle but want to find out more.

Councillor Sam Evans said: “If they are having a party we’re renting out part of Mill Meadows and that’s an absolute no no.”

Committee chairwoman Councillor Kellie Hinton suggested conditions such as a maximum of 60 people, that they had to take their rubbish away when they left and there should be no party afterwards.

The committee agreed that several of its members would discuss the event with the group.

