Lodge has got ‘family’ feel

A CARE home in Henley has been rated “good” by the Care Quality Commission.
Acacia Lodge, in Quebec Road, was given the second highest classification across all areas including leadership, safety, effectiveness and caring.
It was also given an “outstanding” score for responsiveness, which is the top rating, from the watchdog. The inspection took place in April and was published earlier this month. The report said: “Throughout the inspection there was an extremely warm, cheerful and relaxed atmosphere.
“Without exception everyone described a ‘family’ feel to the service which had developed as a result of an approach that valued and respected everyone.”
The care home was last inspected in December 2015 and was also rated good.
30 July 2018
