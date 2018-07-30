Disgraced former police chief lands on his feet

FORMER Henley police chief Ali Dizaei seems to now be living a life of luxury.

The 56-year-old has called a £5 million mansion in Surrey his home since 2016 and been driving around in a £200,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead.

Dizaei and his wife Shaham regularly post updates from their trips abroad with locations for their trips including Monte Carlo, Marrakech, Sorrento, Beverly Hills and Marbella.

This is a far cry from six years ago when he was jailed for a second time for perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office.

Dizaei, who was head of Henley police for five years from 1994 to 1999, was found to have tried to frame website designer Waad al-Baghdadi in a row over money when he was commander in the Metropolitan Police in 2008.

Following his release from prison he has since reinvented himself as a jet-setting businessman, with his interests including a security firm and an import-export company specialising in his native Iran.

The company Dizaei founded is called DKW Ltd and is said to have an expert knowledge of business opportunities in Iran, which has benefited from the lifting of economic and trade sanctions in 2016.

It was incorporated in July 2016 and he is its non-executive chairman. The firm promotes itself as “leader in the field of import and export to Iran”.

Its website says: “Reassuring, transparent and cost-efficient route to market strategy to Iran and a solid Iranian market connection that we leverage on behalf of our clients.

“Following the landmark Nuclear Accord agreed between Iran and world powers, the lifting of long-standing sanctions means the economy, generating $400billion (£270billion) a year, will finally be fully open for business.”

The website also promotes Dizaei’s qualifications, including a doctorate in law from the University of Cambridge.

It also lists his previous roles as legal advisor to the National Black Police Association and completion of the strategic command course for chief officers specialising in leadership, management of policing operations and strategic thinking.