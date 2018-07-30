Road to be repaired next month

REPAIRS to a main road which had a £1.2million overhaul less than a year ago will take place overnight next month.

The A4155 between Henley and Reading near Playhatch has several small potholes where part of the surface has become dislodged.

It will be closed between Spring Lane and the Playhatch roundabout from 7pm on August 3 until 6am the following day.

There will be some noise during the resurfacing but all noisier operations will be finished by 11pm.

Spring Lane will remain open during the period of the temporary road closure but traffic will be diverted via the A4130, the A4074 via Crowmarsh Gifford and vice-versa.

The cost of the work is being met by Skanska, contractor for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority. The contractor is paying for the work due the failure in the material laid originally by it.

The road was shut completely for 10 weeks between August and November last year while sheet piling was installed. The road had suffered a partial collapse due to persistent flooding.

Before the repairs, the road had been down to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic lights for months due to the collapse of the carriageway. The potholes were first spotted by drivers in December.

Meanwhile, an extra £120 million has been pledged towards road repairs in Oxfordshire.

Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for highways, agreed to double this year’s maintenance budget to £20 million on Tuesday last week while a further £120 million has also been pledged over the next 10 years.