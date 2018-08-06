Estate agents raise £7,000 for cancer research charity

AN estate agents have raised more than £7,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Thirty employees at Hamptons International took part in the Virgin Sport British 10km run on July 15.

The route, spanning 6.2 miles, saw the team run around iconic landmarks such as Trafalgar Square, Big Ben and the Embankment.

To date, Hamptons has raised more than £200,000 in its five-year partnership with Cancer Research UK and many more fund-raising initiatives are already in the pipeline, with a potential golf day and “Relay Around the Regions” penned in the diary.

Relay Around the Regions is a company-wide fund-raiser, whereby employees from around the business travel from branch to branch covering the entire Hamptons network of more than 90 offices, using various modes of transport from roller skates to rowing boats. Managing director Lesley Cairns said: “We’re delighted to have raised such a significant sum for Cancer Research UK.

“The event was a huge success and it was wonderful to see our employees rally together to complete a race on what was one of the hottest days of the year — a true testament to the cause.

“I would like to extend a huge thank-you to everyone who has donated and to all those who showed up on the day to cheer us on our way.

“Cancer Research UK is a charity that is very close to our hearts and we look forward to building on our fund-raising efforts in the near future, hopefully still having fun whilst doing so.”

To donate to the cause, either visit your local branch or sponsor Hamptons International at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

hamptons-british-10k